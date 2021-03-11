Didn’t leave office with classified material: Mike Pence

Des Moines, August 20

Former US Vice President Mike Pence said he didn’t take any classified information with him when he left office.

Pence made the comment a week and a half after the FBI seized classified information during a search at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Asked if he retained any classified information, Pence said: “No, not to my knowledge.” The disclosure, which would typically be unremarkable for a former Vice President, is notable given that FBI agents took 11 sets of classified records from his former boss’s estate on August 8 while probing potential violations of three different federal laws. — AP