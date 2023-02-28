Dilbert comic creator faces backlash

Washington, February 27

Dilbert comic strip creator Scott Adams experienced possibly the biggest repercussion of his recent comments about race when distributor Andrews McMeel Universal announced on Sunday it would no longer work with the cartoonist.

Media biased The media previously was racist against non-white people, now they’re racist against whites and Asians. —Elon Musk, CEO twitter

In the February 22 episode of his YouTube show, Adams described people who are Black as members of “a hate group” from which white people should “get away”. Various media publishers across the US denounced his comments while saying they would no longer provide a platform for his work.

