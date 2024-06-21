Dinosaur from Montana had ornate horns

Washington: About 78 million years ago in what was then a subtropical coastal plain — now the badlands of northern Montana — lived a four-legged plant-eating dinosaur built a bit like a rhinoceros with a fabulously ornate set of horns on its head. This newly identified dinosaur, called Lokiceratops rangiformis, was about 22 feet long and used a powerful beak at the front of its mouth to browse on low-growing vegetation, scientists said today. reuters

Boeing Starliner’s return to Earth pushed to June 26

Washington: Boeing Starliner's return to Earth from the International Space Station with its first crew of astronauts has been pushed back to June 26, a NASA official said. NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams were launched aboard Starliner on June 5 and arrived at the ISS following a 24-hour flight in which the spacecraft encountered four helium leaks and five failures of its 28 maneuvering thrusters. reuters

