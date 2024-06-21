Dinosaur from Montana had ornate horns

Washington: About 78 million years ago in what was then a subtropical coastal plain — now the badlands of northern Montana — lived a four-legged plant-eating dinosaur built a bit like a rhinoceros with a fabulously ornate set of horns on its head. This newly identified dinosaur, called Lokiceratops rangiformis, was about 22 feet long and used a powerful beak at the front of its mouth to browse on low-growing vegetation, scientists said today. reuters
Boeing Starliner’s return to Earth pushed to June 26
Washington: Boeing Starliner's return to Earth from the International Space Station with its first crew of astronauts has been pushed back to June 26, a NASA official said. NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams were launched aboard Starliner on June 5 and arrived at the ISS following a 24-hour flight in which the spacecraft encountered four helium leaks and five failures of its 28 maneuvering thrusters. reuters
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Kejriwal gets bail
May be freed today | ED to file appeal | Victory of truth: A...
Paid Rs 32L for NEET paper, 4 Bihar students tell police
2 accused too confess to crime | Burnt papers found
‘Didn’t transfer cops due to drug nexus; Pak ISI behind menace’
Gaurav Yadav, Punjab DG
Komal’s brother fired at me too: Husband
Says this wasn’t how love story was supposed to end