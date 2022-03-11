Direct confrontation between NATO and Russia is World War III: Biden

PTI

Washington, March 11

Russia will pay a severe price for the use of chemical weapons, US President Joe Biden said on Friday, stressing that Washington will not fight Moscow in Ukraine as a direct confrontation between NATO and Kremlin would trigger World War III.

On February 24, Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine, three days after Moscow recognised Ukraine’s breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

“We’re going to continue to stand together with our allies in Europe and send an unmistakable message. We’ll defend every single inch of NATO territory with the full might of the United States and galvanise NATO. We will not fight a war against Russia in Ukraine. Direct confrontation between NATO and Russia is World War III. Something we must strive to prevent,” Biden told reporters at the White House.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) is a group of 30 North American and European nations. According to NATO, its purpose “is to guarantee the freedom and security of its members through political and military means.” Biden said Russia would never be able to gain victory in Ukraine.

“He (Russian President Vladimir Putin) hoped to dominate Ukraine without a fight, he failed,” Biden said, adding that Putin also failed in his alleged attempt to fracture and weaken the transatlantic alliance.

The American people and the world are united on the issue of Ukraine, he said.“We stand with the people of Ukraine. We will not let autocrats and would-be emperors dictate the direction of the world. Democracies are rising to meet this moment, rallying the world to the side of peace...We’re showing our strength and we will not falter,” he said.

Biden said he will ask Congress to strip Russia of its “most-favoured-nation” status.

“As Putin continues this merciless assault, the United States and our allies and partners continue to work in lockstep to ramp up their economic pressure on Putin and to further isolate Russia on the global stage,” he said.

“Revoking (this status) for Russia is going to make it harder for Russia to do business with the United States. And doing it in unison with other nations that make up half of the global economy will be another crushing blow to the Russian economy. It’s already suffering very badly,” Biden said.

Responding to a question, Biden said that Russia will pay a heavy price for use of chemical weapons. “I am not going to speak about intelligence (matters). But Russia will pay a severe price for use of chemical weapons,” he said.