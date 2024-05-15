Discussed hush money with Donald Trump at WH: Michael Cohen

NEW YORK, May 14

Donald Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen told jurors on Tuesday about an Oval Office meeting in which the then-US President confirmed a plan to reimburse Cohen secretly for a hush money payment to a porn star.

Cohen, the prosecution’s star witness at Trump's criminal trial in New York, also acknowledged lying on multiple occasions — including under oath — but emphasised that he did so out of loyalty to Trump, as prosecutors sought to pre-empt an expected defence attack on Cohen's credibility.

In his first day as a witness on Monday, Cohen laid out in painstaking detail how Trump ordered him to pay the adult film actress Stormy Daniels - “Just do it,” Cohen remembered Trump saying - to keep her story about an alleged 2006 sexual encounter under wraps. — Reuters

