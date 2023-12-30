Displaced Palestinians flood southern Gaza town

Rafah, December 29
Tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have streamed into the overwhelmed town of Rafah in the southernmost end of Gaza in recent days, according to the United Nations, as Israeli forces on Friday continued to blast through dense areas in the centre of the strip, killing dozens of people.
Genocide case against israel at ICJ
South Africa has begun proceedings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), alleging violations of the Genocide Convention in relation to Israeli attacks on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the court said in a statement.
Israel’s unprecedented air and ground offensive against Hamas has displaced around 85 per cent of the Gaza Strip’s 2.3 million residents, sending swells of people seeking shelter in Israeli-designated safe areas that the military has nevertheless bombed, leaving Palestinians with a harrowing sense that nowhere is safe in the tiny enclave.
Meanwhile, a senior UN official said Israeli troops opened fire on an aid convoy returning from northern Gaza, damaging one vehicle. — AP
