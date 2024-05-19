Dive team recovers bodies of 2 men inside plane found upside down in Alaska lake

Anchorage (Alaska), May 19
The bodies of two men have been recovered from a plane that was found face down in a lake, Alaska State Troopers said Saturday.
Troopers were notified late Friday of the upside-down aircraft in Six Mile Lake near the Athabascan community of Nondalton, located about 200 miles (322 kilometres) southwest of Anchorage.
The bodies of Dave Hedgers, 58, and Aaron Fryer, 45, were found by a dive team dead inside the aircraft, troopers said in an online post. No hometowns were provided.
The bodies will be sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Anchorage.
The National Transportation Safety Board said on the social media platform X that it would investigate the crash of a Taylorcraft BC-12 aircraft near Nondalton.
