Diwali to be public school holiday in NYC from 2023

New York, October 21

Diwali will be a public school holiday in New York City starting next year, Mayor Eric Adams announced at a press conference on Thursday with state assembly woman Jenifer Rajkumar. The announcement comes two days before the festival of lights, which falls on October 24.

“We’re going to have them start talking about to celebrate the Festival of Lights, and how do you turn on light within yourself,” Adams said.

“The time has come to recognise over 200,000 New Yorkers of the Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Jain faiths who celebrate Diwali,” Rajkumar, who introduced legislation to recognise Diwali, said. — IANS

#Diwali