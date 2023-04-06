 Donald Trump campaign marketing 'Not Guilty' mug shot T-shirts of ex-president to raise funds : The Tribune India

Donald Trump campaign marketing 'Not Guilty' mug shot T-shirts of ex-president to raise funds

Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with USD 130,000 paid in hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 US presidential election campaign

Donald Trump campaign marketing 'Not Guilty' mug shot T-shirts of ex-president to raise funds

A T-shirt featuring a specially-created mug shot of former US president Donald Trump, with the message ‘Not Guilty’, which is being marketed by his re-election campaign. PTI



PTI

New York, April 6

Donald Trump did not have his mug shot taken when he was arrested and arraigned at a Manhattan court, but his re-election campaign is using his indictment to raise funds by marketing T-shirts with a specially-created “Not Guilty” mug shot of the former US president.

Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with USD 130,000 paid in hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 US presidential election campaign.

Trump, 76, was arrested on Tuesday and arraigned before New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, as the global spectacle of the first criminal indictment ever of a former US President captivated audiences in America and around the world.

The former US president surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney's office on Tuesday afternoon and later appeared for his arraignment before Merchan where he entered the not guilty plea to the 34 felony counts in the indictment.

He was fingerprinted, like any other felony defendant, while he was in custody but he was not handcuffed and neither did he have his mug shot taken.

Trump and his aides are using his indictment and arraignment to bolster further support for his 2024 re-election campaign. His campaign claims to have raised more than USD 12 million since a grand jury voted to indict the former president last week.

Even though his mug shot was not taken when he was arrested, his campaign is using the opportunity provided by his arraignment to market T-shirts featuring his specially-created mug shot.

An email titled ‘NEW ITEM: MUGSHOT” reads, “NOT GUILTY. Do you stand with President Trump, Friend? Please make a contribution of USD 47 or more to win in 2024 – and we'll send you your very own “NOT GUILTY” T-Shirt for FREE.

The T-shirt shows a mug-shot of a formally dressed Trump, with the words ‘Not Guilty' written in all caps black font.

On the mugshot letter board is written “President Donald J Trump 45-47 04 04 2023.” The numbers 45-47 refer to Trump being the 45th President of the United States as well as the 47th if he is re-elected in the 2024 Presidential elections.

Joe Biden is the 46th and current president of the United States. The date '04 04 2023' refer to the historic day he was arrested and arraigned. 

         

#donald trump

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Outsider attacks students at Patiala's Thapar institute; girl among two injured

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin ex-bureaucrat gets 10 year jail for stealing $47.4 million from Ontario govt

3
Trending

Woman's ex-lover gifts home theatre fitted with bomb at her wedding; explosion kills groom, brother

4
Jalandhar

Ex-Cong MLA Sushil Rinku joins AAP ahead of Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

5
Nation

You proved me wrong: Padma awardee Shah Ahmed Qadri to PM Modi

6
Nation

Rahul the reason I am not in Congress; you've to be spineless to be in today's Congress: Ghulam Nabi Azad

7
Nation

SC refuses to entertain 14 Opposition parties' petition against 'misuse' of CBI, ED against political rivals

8
Punjab

Ahead of ‘special gathering’ called by Akal Takht chief at Damdama Sahib, agencies on toes

9
Nation

NCERT drops texts on Mahatma Gandhi, Hindu-Muslim unity, RSS ban from class 12 textbook

10
Patiala

Punjab people can now seek free yoga teachers from state govt; Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal launch 'CM di Yogshala' programme

Don't Miss

View All
4,435 fresh covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days
Nation

4,435 fresh Covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless
Schools

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at conspiracy behind murder
Pollywood

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at political conspiracy behind murder

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain
Sports

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave
Himachal

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

‘SBI server not responding’: Users flood Twitter with complaints, memes
Trending

SBI's online banking services impacted for 'few hours' due to technical glitch; users flood Twitter with complaints, memes

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake
World

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake

Top News

Committed to taking stringent steps to rid India of graft, nepotism: PM Modi on BJP’s foundation day

Committed to taking stringent steps to rid India of graft, nepotism: PM Modi on BJP’s foundation day

Accuses Opposition parties of being tied to nepotism, dynast...

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent

The RBI expects the real GDP for ’23-24 to be 6.5 per cent

Lok Sabha Budget session ends, House adjourned sine die

Lok Sabha Budget session ends, House adjourned sine die

As soon as the House met for the day, opposition members com...

Opposition parties take out ‘Tricolour March’ from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk

Opposition parties take out ‘Tricolour March’ from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk

Also boycott the customary tea hosted by the Speaker after t...

Fake videos of attacks on migrant workers: Bihar YouTuber detained under NSA in Tamil Nadu

Bihar YouTuber detained in Tamil Nadu under NSA for spreading fake videos of attacks on migrant workers

Madurai Crime Branch police register a case against Kashyap ...


Cities

View All

Ministerial staff up in arms over demands

Ministerial staff up in arms over demands

Former Punjab Police Inspector gets 10-year jail in kidnapping case

Over 11 kg of narcotics seized by BSF in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Over 3K challans issued for traffic violations in 3 weeks

DAV college teachers protest, seek benefits under scheme

Ex-agri director acquitted in pesticide scam

Punjab: Former director of Agriculture Department acquitted in pesticide scam

Ahead of ‘special gathering’ called by Akal Takht chief at Damdama Sahib, agencies on toes

Expedite relief to farmers, BKU-Ugrahan urges Punjab Govt

Amid official blame game, it’s monkey business as usual

1,326 simians in Chandigarh: Amid official blame game, it’s monkey business as usual

Chandigarh Education Department to hire 462 teachers to meet shortfall

Chandigarh Power Dept begins audit to assess losses

Non-bailable warrant issued against 3 GBP Group directors

Stamp duty rebate in Punjab: Work hit as sub-registrar offices await notification

Money-laundering case: Delhi HC order on Satyendar Jain’s bail plea likely on Thursday

High Court dismisses former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money-laundering case

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks CBI’s response on bail plea by former Dy-CM Manish Sisodia

20-year jail for Noida man in gang rape case

Delhi cops bust drug racket, Afghan national among 5 held

Excise 'scam': ED claims fresh proof against Manish Sisodia

Jalandhar's ex-Mahila Congress president Multani's son found dead under mysterious circumstances

Jalandhar's ex-Mahila Congress president Multani's son found dead under mysterious circumstances

Elderly man duped of Rs 4 lakh by imposter posing as bank staff in Jalandhar

Jalandhar Byelection: Congress ex-MLA Sushil Rinku joins AAP, likely party candidate

Jalandhar Bypoll: Congress reworks its election strategy

Send crop damage reports on time: Revenue Minister

A first: MC integrates all 4.34L properties through GIS mapping

A first: MC integrates all 4.34L properties through GIS mapping

Three pistols, 44 cartridges seized; 3 arrested in Khanna

Ludhiana: Rain leaves apiculturists worried

Vigilance Bureau nabs CA for taking Rs 26L ‘bribe’

10 fresh Covid cases

Masks must for hospital staff as Covid cases rise in Patiala district

Masks must for hospital staff as Covid cases rise in Patiala district

Will expose politician-peddler nexus: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Facing vaccine shortage, Punjab Govt writes to Centre

Govt prepared to tackle any exigency: Minister

Address farmers’ problems: Jai Inder