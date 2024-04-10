Donald Trump, David Cameron discuss Ukraine, NATO spending

WASHINGTON, April 9
Donald Trump and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron had dinner on Monday at the Republican presidential candidate's Florida home where they discussed the Ukraine war and “the need for NATO countries to meet their defense spending requirements,” Trump's campaign said on Tuesday.
The meeting kicked off a visit by Cameron to the U.S. during which he met Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Tuesday and afterward will press lawmakers in Congress to pass an aid package for Ukraine.
Over dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, the two men discussed “the upcoming US
and UK elections, policy matters specific to Brexit, the need for NATO countries to meet their defence spending requirements, and ending the killing in Ukraine,”
Trump’s campaign said in a statement. — Reuters
