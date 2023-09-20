Donald Trump Jr's X account briefly hacked, claims father died

Washington, September 20
The account of Donald Trump Jr. on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, was briefly hacked early on Wednesday, sending a series of offensive tweets, including one falsely announcing the death of his father, former president Donald Trump.
“I'm sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024,” read the first message from Donald Trump Jr's account at 8:25 am.
Proving he was still alive, the 77-year-old former president sent an unrelated message on his own X rival, Truth Social at 8:46 a.m. -- more than 20 minutes after the fake death announcement, the New York Post reported.
A series of obviously hacked messages quickly followed on Donald Jr's account, including an inflammatory one saying that “North Korea is about to get smoked”, and another pretending to show Donald Jr saying he had “some interesting messages with Jeffrey Epstein”, more than four years after the paedophile died in his Manhattan lockup.
The tweets have now been deleted and the account restored.
The Trump Organisation did not immediately respond to a request for comment early on Wednesday, the report said.
#Donald Trump #Social Media #Twitter #United States of America USA #Washington
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha passes women’s reservation Bill with near unanimity
The Bill provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in L...
Ministry of External Affairs asks Indians to be cautious while travelling to Canada
Govt asks all Indians, including student, living in Canada t...
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in case related to killing of Surjit Singh
Special Judge also acquits two other accused—Ved Prakash Pi...
Justin Trudeau and political power of Sikhs in Canada
At 7.71 lakh, Sikhs comprise 2.1% of Canada’s population and...
‘Secular’, ‘socialist’ missing from copies of Constitution given to lawmakers: Congress leader Adhir
Several opposition MPs, including those from the Left and ot...