Donald Trump slams Joe Biden and his State of the Union address, calls him 'angry, mentally disturbed'

Washington, March 8

Donald Trump on Friday blasted Joe Biden and his State of the Union address, saying the US President was "angry and mentally disturbed" and suffers from a terminal case of "Trump derangement syndrome".

Trump, 77, the Republican Party's presumptive nominee, was reacting to Biden's final State of the Union address, in which the 81-year-old Democrat slammed the former president on several issues, ranging from his recent comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin, immigration, January 6 insurrection, abortion, and gun control.

Biden, who is seeking another term as the president, refrained from naming Trump but referred to him indirectly as his "predecessor" as many as 13 times during his speech on Thursday.

In an interview with Fox News on Friday, Trump said Biden "suffers from a terminal case of Trump derangement syndrome, which is only curable through impeachment".

Reacting to Biden's address, Trump said, "He was angry, mentally disturbed, and misrepresenting a lot of the facts concerning almost every subject he discussed."

"But he got through it. He is still breathing, and they didn't have to carry him out in a straightjacket," Trump said. "Other than that, I think he did a terrible job," the report quoted him as saying.

During his address, which lasted for over an hour, Biden said that "his predecessor" had failed a president's most basic duty- the duty to care. He slammed Trump for bowing down to Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

"Now, my predecessor, a former Republican President, tells Putin, “Do whatever the hell you want.” “A former American President actually said that, bowing down to a Russian leader. It's outrageous. It's dangerous. It's unacceptable," Biden said.

Trump recently said he would encourage Russia to do “whatever the hell they want” to any NATO member country that doesn't meet spending guidelines on defence in a stunning admission he would not abide by the collective defence clause at the heart of the alliance if reelected.

Biden said history is watching, just like history watched three years ago on January 6, referring to the mob attack on the United States Capitol Building in Washington, DC, by supporters of then-US president Trump, two months after his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

"January 6 and the lies about the 2020 election and the plots to steal the election posed the gravest threat to our democracy since the Civil War. But they failed. America stood strong, and democracy prevailed,” Biden said.

