Donald Trump sued for defamation, again

New York: Donald Trump was sued for defamation again by a writer who accused him of lying by denying that he raped her 27 years ago. REUTERS
Human rights crisis in Iran, says UN panel
Geneva: At the UN Rights Council meet in Geneva, the Rights commissioner Volker Turk said Iran faced a “full-fledged human rights crisis”. REUTERS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP 'hatching a conspiracy to assassinate' Arvind Kejriwal, alleges Manish Sisodia; demands probe
Reacting to the allegation, BJP's Manoj Tiwari says, 'I am c...
Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart
Victim Mehakpreet Sethi hailed from Faridkot and had moved f...
16 tourists injured as Manali-Chandigarh bus overturns near Bilaspur in Himachal
The bus driver couldn't negotiate a curve leading to the mis...
Vigilance Bureau starts probing 'disproportionate assets' case against former Punjab deputy CM OP Soni
Vigilance SSP Varinder Singh confirms the development saying...