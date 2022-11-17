Donald Trump to run for US presidency in 2024

PTI

Washington, November 16

Donald Trump, who tried to overturn the outcome of the 2020 US election and deeply polarised the country, has announced that he will run for the White House in 2024. Making an announcement, he launched a blistering attack on President Joe Biden’s domestic and foreign policies, which he claimed have made America a “failing nation”.

Trump’s long-awaited campaign is a remarkable turn for any former President, much less one who made history as the first to be impeached twice and whose term ended with his supporters violently storming the US Capitol in a deadly bid to halt the peaceful transition of power on January 6 last year.

Vowing to defeat the “radical” Democrats led by President Biden whom he described as the “face of the left-wing”, the former US President made the announcement at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Tuesday, a week after midterm elections in which Republicans failed to win as many seats in Congress as they had hoped for.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing that I will run for President of the United States. This will be our campaign altogether,” Trump, 76, told his cheering supporters. “I am your voice,” he said, asserting he would ensure that President Biden, a Democrat, is not re-elected in 2024.