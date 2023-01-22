Don’t interfere in Dalai Lama’s succession, China told

Tokyo, January 21
In a sharp message to China to back off from interfering in the succession process of the next Dalai Lama, the Japanese Buddhist Conference for World Federation has placed on record its position that the Tibetan people must decide the successor of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama on the basis of Tibetan culture and history, and not China.
The Japan Buddhist Conference for World Federation is an umbrella organisation that brings together a number of sects of Japanese Buddhism, with millions of followers in Japan and other countries and the letter has strongly voiced objections over China’s constant interference in Tibet’s religious and spiritual matters.
“His Holiness, Dalai Lama, the 14th turned 87 years on July 6, 2022. The issue of his future successor is gradually gaining attention all over the world. We the monks of Japan believe that Tibetan people must decide upon the next successor based on their Tibetan Buddhist culture and history”, reverend Eihiro Mizutani, the Secretary General of Japan Buddhist Conference for World Federation said in the letter.
PRC, which controls Tibet Autonomous Region is repoertedly working out the policy which would choose the Dalai Lama’s successor under the Chinese government’s leadership. — ANI
‘Tibetan people must decide’
- The Japanese Buddhist Conference for World Federation said the Tibetan people must decide Dalai Lama’s successor
- In response to PM Modi’s birthday wish to the Dalai Lama, there was a voice of opposition by the Chinese, it said
- After the Chinese invasion and Dalai Lama’s exile to India, Japanese government continued to assist the Tibetan government-in-exile
