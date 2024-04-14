Don’t: Joe Biden warns Tehran against attacking Israel

Washington, April 13

The seizure of Israel-linked vessel comes hours after US President Joe Biden said he expected Iran to attack Israel “sooner, rather than later” and warned Tehran not to proceed.

Asked by reporters about his message to Iran, Biden said simply, “Don’t,” and he underscored Washington’s commitment to defend Israel. Israel has been bracing for an attack by Iran or its proxies as warnings grew of retaliation for an attack on Iran’s embassy compound last week in Damascus that killed a senior commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ overseas Quds Force and six other officers. — Reuters

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Israel #Joe Biden #United States of America USA #Washington