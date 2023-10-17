Don’t test us, says Netanyahu as Hezbollah strikes north Israel

Tel aviv, October 16

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Iran and Hezbollah not to test his country in the north as the Lebanon’s militant group said it had started destroying surveillance cameras on several Israeli army posts along the border. The Israeli military accused Iran of having ordered attacks by Hezbollah.

Lebanon’s caretaker PM Najib Mikati said the country’s politically-paralysed government had been scrambling to ease tensions along its southern border with Israel and avoid dragging the tiny country into a new war.

Israeli strikes continued on Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, home to about 2.3 million people, which has been under a total blockade. Israel has cut off all supplies of food, water and fuel in the wake of ongoing hostilities with Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Though Israel said water was being provided to an area in south, Hamas claimed the supply hadn’t been restored. Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said it would impose a “complete siege” on the territory.

At the same time, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said it had sent an advance team to Egypt to prepare for a possible opening of a corridor to bring humanitarian aid supplies into the Gaza Strip.

In Britain, PM Rishi Sunak said at least six UK citizens had been killed after Hamas militants attacked Israel nine days ago, characterising the incident as a pogrom. He said his government was increasing its aid to Palestinians by a third with 10 million pounds ($12.18 million) more in support. He also visited a Jewish school in London and reiterated his government’s commitment to protect Britain’s Jews from antisemitic attacks.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov discussed the Israel-Hamas conflict, called for a ceasefire and suggested that major world powers should work to avoid a humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

Russian President Vladimir Putin entered the fevered diplomatic fray of the West Asia, speaking to five of the major players including Iran, Syria and leading Arab powers in an attempt to secure a ceasefire. — Agencies

