Don’t violate UNSC norms, S Korea warns Kim, Putin

Seoul, September 14

South Korea’s National Security Council (NSC) said on Thursday North Korea and Russia would “pay a price” if they violate UN Security Council resolutions.

The council also said it was taking seriously the two countries’ discussions on military cooperation, including the development of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM).

While urging Pyongyang and Moscow not to trade weapons, South Korea will work with the United States, Japan and the international community to deal with the situation, the council said in a statement. “The government said that with any actions that threaten our security by North Korea and Russia violating (U.N.) Security Council resolutions, there will be a price to pay,” it said. The message comes after the NSC held a meeting to discuss the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The South Korean meeting was attended by senior officials including the foreign minister as well as the unification minister, who is in charge of relations with North Korea.

Meanwhile, Putin gratefully accepted Kim Jong Un’s invitation to visit his country, the Kremlin said after the two men held a rare summit in Russia’s Far East. The summit has stoked U.S. concerns that a revived Moscow-Pyongyang axis could bolster Russia’s military in Ukraine and provide Kim with sensitive missile technology. — Reuters

Kremlin expels two US diplomats

  • Russia has declared two US diplomats persona non grata and ordered them to leave the country within seven days.
  • The foreign ministry said both were involved in illegal activities.

