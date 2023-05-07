 Downed Russian hypersonic missile with American Patriot, claims Kyiv : The Tribune India

A resident walks by a damaged building in the town of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region. REUTERS



Kyiv, May 6

Ukraine’s air force claimed on Saturday to have downed a Russian hypersonic missile over Kyiv using newly acquired American Patriot defense systems, the first known time the country has been able to intercept one of Moscow’s most modern missiles.

Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk said in a Telegram post that the Kinzhal-type ballistic missile had been intercepted in an overnight attack on the Ukrainian capital earlier in the week.

It was also the first time Ukraine is known to have used the Patriot defense systems. “Yes, we shot down the unique’ Kinzhal,” Oleshchuk wrote. “It happened during the night time attack on May 4 in the skies of the Kyiv region.” Oleshchuk said the Kh-47 missile was launched by a MiG-31K aircraft from the Russian territory and was shot down with a Patriot missile. The Kinzhal is one of the latest and most advanced Russian weapons. The Russian military says the air-launched ballistic missile has a range of up to 2,000 kilometers (about 1,250 miles) and flies at 10 times the speed of sound, making it hard to intercept.

“They were saying that the Patriot is an outdated American weapon, and Russian weapons are the best in the world,” Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said on Ukraine’s Channel 24 television.

He said successfully intercepting the Kinzhal is “a slap in the face for Russia.” Ukraine took its first delivery of the Patriot missiles in late April. It has not specified how many of the systems it has or where they have been deployed, but they are known to have been provided by the United States, Germany and the Netherlands. — AP

Russian nationalist writer hurt in car bombing, driver killed

  • A prominent Russian nationalist writer, Zakhar Prilepin, was wounded in a car bombing that killed his driver on Saturday
  • State Investigative Committee said writer’s car was blown up in a village east of Moscow, which it was treating as an act of terrorism

