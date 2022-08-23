Dr Anthony Fauci to step down in December for ‘next chapter’

PTI

Washington: Top infectious disease expert in the US, Dr Anthony Fauci, who became a household name during the Covid-19 pandemic, announced that he will step down in December for the "next chapter" of his career. Fauci (81) has been the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director since 1984 and the chief medical adviser to US President Joe Biden. “I am announcing that I will be stepping down from the positions of Director of the NIAID and Chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, as well as the position of Chief Medical Advisor to President in December to pursue the next chapter of my career,” Fauci said, calling it “the honour of his lifetime.” PTI

25 deer die of rabies in Colombo suburb

Colombo: As many as 25 deer in Homagama, a suburb of Sri Lanka's capital of Colombo, have died of rabies, the Wildlife Department said on Monday. The department asked area residents not to hand-feed deer as rabies could spread from saliva. The department said local residents had found deer carcasses in recent weeks. IANS

Portugal is fastest ageing country in EU

Lisbon: Portugal currently registers 182 elderly (aged 65 years and above) for every 100 young people (aged up to 14 years), becoming the fastest aging country in the European Union (EU), according to a study published by the Contemporary Portugal Database, Pordata. As per the study, in the past three decades, the elderly population tripled in the country and recorded an annual ageing rate of 3.6 per cent, higher than all EU countries. IANS