DR Congo’s armed forces foil ‘coup bid’

KINSHASA, May 19
The Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) armed forces repelled an attempted coup involving Congolese and foreigners on Sunday, a DRC army spokesman said. “An attempted coup d’etat has been put down by the security forces. The bid involved foreigners and Congolese. These foreigners and Congolese have been put out of action,” spokesman Sylvain Ekenge said.
He did not specify whether this meant they had been detained or killed. Tina Salama, a spokeswoman for President Felix Tshisekedi, also confirmed that the presidential palace had been attacked on Sunday but the army had retaken control. — Reuters
