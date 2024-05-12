Dr Swaminathan to get honorary doctorate from Canada varsity

Ottawa, May 11
Dr Soumya Swaminathan, most recently WHO's Chief Scientist, has been named among the 10 exceptional individuals who will receive honorary degrees from Canada’s prestigious McGill University as part of the Spring 2024 Convocation ceremonies.
In 2017, Swaminathan joined the World Health Organisation (WHO) as Deputy Director General (Programmes), and, in March 2019, was named its first Chief Scientist, a role she filled through the Covid-19 pandemic until late 2022.
More than two centuries old, McGill, a public research university in Montreal, grants honorary degrees to individuals “who have lifetime records of outstanding scholarly, scientific, or artistic achievement, or of exceptional contributions to the public good through professional or philanthropic activity,” an announcement by the University said.
Spring 2024 Convocation ceremonies would take place from May 28 to June 5, the announcement made late on Friday said.
