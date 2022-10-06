Dr Vivek Murthy on WHO board as US representative

PTI

Washington, October 5

President Joe Biden has nominated US Surgeon General, Dr Vivek Murthy, to serve as the country’s representative on the executive board of the World Health Organisation. Dr Murthy, 45, will serve in the new position alongside his continued duties as the US Surgeon General, the White House said in a statement.

He was confirmed by the US Senate in March 2021 to serve as the 21st Surgeon General of the country. He previously served as the 19th Surgeon General under President Barack Obama.

As the nation’s doctor, the Surgeon General’s mission is to help lay the foundation for a healthier country, relying on the best scientific information available to provide clear, consistent and equitable guidance and resources for the public.

The first Surgeon General of Indian descent, Murthy, was raised in Miami and is a graduate of Harvard, the Yale School of Medicine, and the Yale School of Management, the White House said.

#joe biden