Drill around Taiwan to warn US: China

BEIJING, May 25
China's military said on Wednesday it recently conducted an exercise around Taiwan as a "solemn warning" against its "collusion" with the United States, Chinese state media reported.
US President Joe Biden angered China on Monday by appearing to signal a change in a US policy of "strategic ambiguity" on Taiwan by saying the United States would get involved militarily if China were to attack the island.
But he said on Tuesday there was no change to US policy.
The Chinese People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said it had recently carried out a patrol and drill in the airspace and sea around Taiwan.
"This is a solemn warning against recent collusion between the United States and Taiwan," said spokesman for the command, Shi Yi said, according to state television. — Reuters
No need for lectures: Xi to UNHRC chief
Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday told visiting UNHRC chief Michelle Bachelet that no one could claim perfection in human rights protection and there was no need for patronising lectures, as he downplayed the allegations of human rights violations against Uygur Muslims and their mass incarcerations in Xinjiang.
