EAM, Singapore minister talk on strengthening ties

PTI

Singapore, October 21

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday met Singapore Minister of Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam and discussed with him regional and global developments and ways to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Jaishankar is here on the second leg of his two-nation visit to Southeast Asia. He arrived here after a four-day official visit to Vietnam. “Happy to catch up with Minister of Home Affairs & Law K Shanmugam today. Exchanged views on further strengthening of our bilateral relations. Also on regional and global developments,” Jaishankar posted on X, formerly Twitter.

His meeting with Shanmugam came a day after he met his Singaporean counterpart, Vivian Balakrishnan, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong, and Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean.

On Thursday, Jaishankar held talks with Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and chaired the regional conference of India’s ASEAN and East Asia Ambassadors here.

#S Jaishankar