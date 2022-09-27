EAM S Jaishankar takes dig at US media for 'biased' India coverage

Washington, September 26
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took a dig at the mainstream American media, including The Washington Post, for their “biased” coverage of India.
Will go own way
The more India goes its way and the people who believe that they were the custodians and shapers of India lose ground. —S Jaishankar, EAM
Addressing Indian-Americans in Washington, he said, “I look at the media. You know, there are some newspapers you know, exactly, what they are going to write including one in this town.”
“My point is there are biases…Look the more India goes its way and the people who believe they were custodians and shapers of India lose ground in India the more actually, some of these debaters should come outside,” Jaishankar said, responding to a question on the increase in anti-Indian forces in this country. Such groups, he said, were “not winning in India”. Such groups would try and win outside or try and shape India from outside, he said.
