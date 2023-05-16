EAM's visit to Sweden marks 75 years of diplomatic ties

Stockholm/London, May 15
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conducted a series of high-level discussions including at the India Trilateral Forum on Monday as part of his first visit to Sweden, which currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.
Along with his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billstrom, Jaishankar covered a wide range of issues during the inaugural session of the Trilateral Forum which includes India, Europe and the US.
“Jointly participated in the India Trilateral Forum with FM @TobiasBillstrom in Stockholm this morning,” tweeted Jaishankar.
Jaishankar’s visit to Sweden is his first as the External Affairs Minister. The trip comes at a time when India and Sweden are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations.
On Sunday, Jaishankar held wide ranging discussions with his Swedish counterpart.
