Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes Myanmar

Naypyidaw, September 30
An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolted Myanmar on Friday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
The quake hit around 03:52:37 (IST) at a depth of 140km.
According to the data by National Centre for Seismology, the quake struck about 162km NW of Burma, Myanmar.
The epicentre was monitored at 23.09 degrees north latitude and 95.01 degrees east longitude.
No casualties have been reported so far.
