East Coast in deep freeze after blizzard

Boston: Gusty winds and falling temperatures have plunged the East Coast into a deep freeze as people dig out after a powerful nor’easter dumped mounds of snow, flooded coastlines and knocked out power to tens of thousands. Dangerous wind chills were expected to fall below zero across the region on Sunday after the storm dumped snow from Virginia to Maine. AP

Use of location data raises privacy concerns

Ottawa: News recently broke that the Public Health Agency of Canada had been procuring location data from millions of mobile devices to study how Covid lockdowns were working. Appalled opposition MPs called for an emergency meeting of the ethics committee of the House of Commons, fearing that the pandemic was being used as an excuse to scale up surveillance.