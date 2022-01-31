East Coast in deep freeze after blizzard

Boston: Gusty winds and falling temperatures have plunged the East Coast into a deep freeze as people dig out after a powerful nor’easter dumped mounds of snow, flooded coastlines and knocked out power to tens of thousands. Dangerous wind chills were expected to fall below zero across the region on Sunday after the storm dumped snow from Virginia to Maine. AP
Use of location data raises privacy concerns
Ottawa: News recently broke that the Public Health Agency of Canada had been procuring location data from millions of mobile devices to study how Covid lockdowns were working. Appalled opposition MPs called for an emergency meeting of the ethics committee of the House of Commons, fearing that the pandemic was being used as an excuse to scale up surveillance.
Indian economy contracts by 6.6 pc in 2020-21 as against earlier estimate of 7.3 pc decline
India to remain fastest-growing major economy; to expand 8-8.5% in FY23: Economic Survey
Pegasus: Matter sub judice, Centre tells Opposition over demands for debate
Stage set for a stormy budget session
2022 assembly polls: Ban on road shows, processions, vehicle rallies to continue till February 11, Election Commission
Elections keep taking place, Budget Session is important, says PM Modi
