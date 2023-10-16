 Economic crisis: Nawaz Sharif to unveil ‘recovery plan’ for Pakistan at Minar-e-Pakistan gathering on October 21 : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Economic crisis: Nawaz Sharif to unveil ‘recovery plan’ for Pakistan at Minar-e-Pakistan gathering on October 21

Economic crisis: Nawaz Sharif to unveil ‘recovery plan’ for Pakistan at Minar-e-Pakistan gathering on October 21

Economic crisis: Nawaz Sharif to unveil ‘recovery plan’ for Pakistan at Minar-e-Pakistan gathering on October 21

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Reuters file



PTI

Lahore, October 16

Pakistan’s self-exiled former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will give a road map to pull the cash-strapped country out of the economic mess during his gathering here in the capital of Punjab province on October 21, a media report said on Monday.

The Lahore district administration on Sunday allowed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party to hold a gathering at the Minar-e-Pakistan after the former ruling party sought permission in a bid to whip up support for its supreme leader’s return later this week, Dawn news reported.

Speaking to workers at a party convention in Mustafabad, PML-N Vice President Hamza Shehbaz said Pakistan will “restart its journey towards progress and prosperity” with the return of the PML-N supreme leader later this week.

“In his address at Minar-e-Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif will give a road map to pull the country out of the economic mess,” Hamza Shehbaz, the nephew of Nawaz Sharif, said.

He said the PML-N and its allies saved the country while risking their political capital.

Had there been no agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistan would have gone bankrupt, Hamza said, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by its chief Imran Khan brought the country to the verge of default.

Hamza, the son of former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, said while the politics of the PML-N revolved around development, jailed former prime minister Khan-led PTI indulged in politics of hate.

He referred to the May 9 incidents to back his point.

PML-N leader Malik Ahmed, who was a former aide to ex-premier Shehbaz Sharif, said October 21 would not be “an ordinary day in fact this would be the day when the country would start its journey towards glory and prosperity”.

The PML-N is all set to hold the mass public meeting not only to welcome Nawaz Sharif but also to give a befitting reply to the PTI that used the venue to show its massive popularity among the masses, the report said.

In response to the request for holding a public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan and the submission of an affidavit by PML-N leader Bilal Yasin to take full responsibility for the public gathering in case of any untoward incident, the deputy commissioner’s office issued a no objection certificate (NOC) to the party.

The organisers have been instructed to ensure stage security, security of ladies’ and gents’ enclosures, emergency exits, measures for avoiding/ controlling stampedes and adequate parking through the hiring of private security and volunteers.

“Security near and around the pandal (arena) shall be the responsibility of the organisers,” said the NOC.

The NOC further said objectionable and offensive slogans shall be prohibited.

On the other hand, there has been no decision regarding a request by the PTI for a public rally in the provincial capital, the report said.

PTI Central Punjab’s additional general secretary told Dawn that the civil administration was fiercely following and arresting party leaders, workers and supporters as the crackdown on the PTI continues while the party chairman Khan languishes in jail.

#Nawaz Sharif #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

2
Haryana

Farmers block Gurugram expressway

3
India

Former chief election commissioner Manohar Singh Gill dies after brief illness

4
Ludhiana

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

5
World

Israel delays Gaza ground assault as Arab nations decry civilian killings

6
India

Nithari serial killings: Allahabad High Court acquits Moninder Pandher, Surender Koli; overturns death penalty

7
Diaspora

42-year-old man from Punjab's Hoshiarpur killed in road accident in US

8
Diaspora

2 Israeli women security officers of Indian origin killed in Hamas attack: Official sources

9
Punjab

Punjab: Ex-Congress leaders' 'ghar wapsi' may take some more time

10
Punjab

Punjab Agniveer Amritpal Singh died by suicide, military honours not extended to his funeral as per rules: Army

Don't Miss

View All
Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Ludhiana

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Top News

Termination of 26-week pregnancy: Supreme Court reserves judgement on woman’s plea

Supreme Court refuses to allow termination of 26-week pregnancy of married woman

AIIMS medical board suggests an alternative regime of medici...

Nithari case: Allahabad High Court acquits Surender Koli, Maninder Pandher; overturns death penalty

Nithari serial killings: Allahabad High Court acquits Moninder Pandher, Surender Koli; overturns death penalty

High Court order may pave the way for Pandher to walk out of...

Israeli strikes on Gaza intensify as humanitarian crisis deepens

Israeli strikes on Gaza intensify as humanitarian crisis deepens

Israel says Hamas holding 199 hostages in Gaza

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants interim bail to Manpreet Badal

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants interim bail to Manpreet Badal

In his petition filed through senior advocate RS Cheema and ...

Akal Takht bans taking Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’ outdoor for destination weddings

Akal Takht bans taking Guru Granth Sahib 'saroop' outdoor for destination weddings

‘At outdoor destination weddings, persons have been grossly ...


Cities

View All

Rain flattens paddy crop, hampers harvesting in district

Rain flattens paddy crop, hampers harvesting in district

Hundreds visit Durgiana temple on first day of 10-day Langoor mela

Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Open House As city’s air quality dips, shouldn’t govt check vehicular pollution, air quality monitors?

Another fire breaks out at Chandigarh’s PGI

Another fire breaks out at Chandigarh's PGI

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Taxi stand operators owe Chandigarh civic body Rs 5.44 crore

Education Ministry revives 500 'lapsed' teaching posts in Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh for two days

Contemplating making AAP an accused in Delhi excise policy cases: CBI, ED tell Supreme Court

Contemplating making AAP an accused in Delhi excise policy cases: CBI, ED tell Supreme Court

Delhi High Court asks Centre to explain exclusion of single, unmarried women from surrogacy law

Benin national, arrested in drugs case, escapes from Delhi police custody; nabbed later

5 Class XI students of Noida school booked for assaulting classmate

Man gets 7-yr RI for sexually assaulting minor

Three held with 25-gm heroin, 15 liquor bottles

Three held with 25-gm heroin, 15 liquor bottles

3 months on, houses in Jalandhar's Lohian village still submerged

Deluge aftermath: Helplessness surrounds debt-ridden farmers in Jalandhar's Lohian

Drug smuggler held after Jalandhar encounter

Nakodar: Cop, kin booked for cheating, criminal conspiracy

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Ward watch: Contaminated water supply bane of Nim Wala Chowk residents

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Experts also endorse NGT panel ‘clean chit’ to polluting industries

Cops carry out surprise checking at Ludhiana rly station

Travel agent booked for Rs 5.48 L fraud

MLA inaugurates multi-storey parking at Kali Devi temple

MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli inaugurates multi-storey parking at Kali Devi temple in Patiala