Ecuador declares emergency as prez candidate assassinated

Quito, August 10

The gang-driven violence afflicting Ecuador over the last two years reached an unprecedented level when a presidential candidate, known for speaking up against drug cartels and corruption, was shot dead at a political rally in the country’s capital. The assassination of Fernando Villavicencio in Quito happened on Wednesday, less than two weeks before a special presidential election. He was not a frontrunner, but his killing, which President Guillermo Lasso suggested, could be linked to organised crime.

Lasso declared three days of national mourning and a state of emergency.

In his final speech before he was killed, Villavicencio, 59, promised a roaring crowd that he would root out corruption and lock up the country’s “thieves.” — Agencies