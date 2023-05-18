Ecuador President dissolves Assembly

Quito, May 17
Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso on Tuesday put an end to impeachment proceedings against him by dissolving the opposition-led National Assembly, which had accused him of embezzlement.
The President, who has denied any wrongdoing, can govern for up to six months by decree under the South American country’s constitution.
The National Electoral Council now has seven days to call presidential and legislative elections. — AP
