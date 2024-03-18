Egypt to get $8 bn EU aid amid migration concerns

Cairo, March 17

The European Union (EU) on Sunday announced a 7.4 billion-euro (USD 8 billion) aid package for cash-strapped Egypt as concerns mount that economic pressure and conflicts in neighbouring countries, mainly Gaza, could drive more migrants to European shores. The deal, which drew criticism from rights groups over Egypt’s human rights record, is scheduled to be signed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and leaders of Belgium, Italy, Austria, Cyprus and Greece, according to Egyptian officials.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi met separately with von der Leyen and other European leaders before the signing ceremony on Sunday afternoon.

The deal comes amid growing concerns that Israel’s looming ground offensive on Gaza’s southernmost town of Rafah could force hundreds of thousands of people to break into Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. — Agencies

