Eight arrested for killing Indian-origin teen in Israel

Jerusalem, October 8

The police in Israel have arrested eight residents, all between 13-15 age group, for stabbing an Indian-origin teenager to death at a birthday party in the northern city of Kiryat Shmona, local media reported. Yoel Lehingahel, 18, had immigrated from India less than a year ago with his family to Nof Hagalil, a city in the Northern district of Israel. He belonged to the north-eastern Indian-Jewish community of Bnei Menashe.

Along with a 15-year-old resident of the nearby Chatzor Haglilit town, the police have detained seven more youths, all aged between 13 and 15, the Times of Israel reported.

A fight involving more than 20 teens broke out at a birthday party which was attended by Lehingahel, Meir Paltiel, who works with the community of Indian-Jewish immigrants to Israel, news portal Ynet reported.

In a Facebook post, Ronen Plot, Mayor of Nof Hagalil, described Lehingahel as a "happy" boy who had expressed his desire to join an IDF combat unit. "A whole life cut short,” Plot said. Lehingahel was a member of the Bnei Menashe Jewish community. — IANS