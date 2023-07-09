Eight injured in Texas shooting

El Paso (US), July 8

A shooting at a party in Texas wounded eight people on Friday night, according to a news report. Police in El Paso said the shooting happened on Swan Drive near the El Paso Country Club in the city’s Upper Valley area around 9:45 pm, KVIA-TV reported.

No information was immediately available about the victims but KVIA reported that the police said they were transported to a hospital. An El Paso Fire Department dispatcher told the station that three victims suffered serious injuries and three others suffered minor injuries, while the conditions of the other two were not immediately known. — Agencies