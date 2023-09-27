Eight killed in explosion as children play with rocket shell in Pakistan's Sindh

Karachi, September 27
At least eight people, including four children, of the same family were killed on Wednesday when a rocket launcher's shell exploded at a house when children were playing with the ammunition in Pakistan's Sindh province, police said.
Kashmore-Kandhkot Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohil Khosa said children found a rocket shell while playing on the ground and brought it home where it exploded, killing eight people, including four children, two women, and a man, of the same family.
The SSP said the police had reached the site and further investigation was underway and an “emergency” had been declared at the Kandhkot Civil Hospital.
Sindh Chief Minister Justice Maqbool Baqar has sought a report from the provincial inspector general on how a rocket launcher reached the Zangi Subzwai Goth village in Kashmore district's Kandhkot tehsil of the province, Dawn News reported.
“Was any stock of weapons being smuggled to the Kutcha areas? Are there enablers of the dacoits present in the goth (village), he asked.
Expressing his grief over the incident, Baqar directed the inspector general to submit a "detailed report" into the incident.
