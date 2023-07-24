Eight people burnt to death in southern Nigeria after gasoline tanker explosion, authorities say

Abuja, July 24
Eight people were burned to death after a tanker exploded in Nigeria's southern Ondo state, the road safety agency said on Monday.
The tanker was carrying gasoline and exploded while the victims were trying to extract the much sought-after fuel, according to Ezekiel Sonallah, head of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Ondo.
Sonallah said the driver lost control of the tanker on Sunday and veered off the road and crashed in Ondo's Odigbo district. Both the driver and his assistant escaped unscathed. He said that the “problem was the scooping,” hinting it was the reason for the explosion.
Authorities said all the victims were burned beyond recognition and couldn't be identified.
Scooping fuel from tanker accident scenes has often resulted in deaths in parts of Nigeria. It has continued this year with the price of gasoline more than doubling since June 1 after the West African nation's new President Bola Tinubu ended the decades-long gasoline.
Fatal truck accidents are also common along most major roads in southern Nigeria.
In January, 20 people were killed in two truck accidents in the southwest while 12 died in similar circumstances there in November.
Traffic regulations have been difficult to enforce and authorities are now seeking stricter penalties for offenders, said Sonallah.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Logjam persists in Parliament as Opposition presses for PM Modi’s statement on Manipur issue
Government maintains Home Minister will reply to any such de...
Ready to debate on Manipur issue, don't know why Opposition stalling: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
On Sunday, defence minister Rajnath Singh called up senior o...
Punjab Governor writes to CM Bhagwant Mann, calls two-day Assembly session in June ‘patently illegal’
Banwarilal Purohit said his letters were lying with the CM u...
AAP's Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for remainder of monsoon session
Monsoon session ends on August 11
Supreme Court stays Varanasi court order for ASI survey at Gyanvapi complex for 2 days
The top court asks the Muslim side to approach the Allahabad...