Elections this year, says Myanmar army leader

Bangkok, January 4
Myanmar’s ruling military leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, presented a plan for an election later this year. He gave the details in a speech today during a ceremony at Naypyitaw, marking the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence.
“Upon accomplishing the provisions of the state of emergency, free and fair elections will be held in line with the 2008 Constitution, and further work will be undertaken to hand over state duties to the winning party in accordance with the democratic standards,” Min Aung Hlaing said.
He urged other nations and international organisations, as well as his country’s own people, to support “the genuine, discipline-flourishing multi-party democratic system,” a concept the ruling military has defined as its goal since it ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021. — AP
