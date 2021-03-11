Elisabeth Borne appointed France’s new Prime Minister

Borne, 61, who was labour minister in previous government, succeeds Jean Castex, whose resignation was expected after President Emmanuel Macron’s reelection last month

Elisabeth Borne appointed France’s new Prime Minister

Elisabeth Borne. Reuters

Paris, May 16

Centrist politician Elisabeth Borne was appointed France’s new prime minister on Monday to become the second woman to hold the post in the country.

Borne, 61, who was labour minister in the previous government, succeeds Jean Castex, whose resignation was expected after President Emmanuel Macron’s reelection last month.

Macron and Borne are expected to appoint the full government in the coming days.

As labour minister since 2020, Borne implemented changes that made it harder for jobless people to get benefits and reduced monthly payments for some unemployed people, prompting criticism from workers unions and from the left.

In 2018, as transport minister, Borne faced a major strike from the SNCF railway company against plans to open the train network to competition and end newly-hired employees’ right to retain jobs and benefits for life. She ultimately managed to pass the bill.

Borne, who has never held an elected office, was at the beginning of her career close to the traditional left. She notably worked as chief of staff to Socialist politician Ségolène Royal, and then as ecology minister under President Francois Hollande.

She then became CEO in 2015 of the state-owned transport company RATP, which operates the Paris metro.

She joined Macron’s centrist party in 2017. She was first transport minister and then minister of ecological transition in Macron’s first government.

Borne is the second woman to hold the position of prime minister in the country after Edith Cresson, who served in 1991-1992 under Socialist President Francois Mitterrand. Cresson, amid rising prices and high unemployment rate, became very unpopular and remained in office less than a year.

Earlier Monday, Castex came to the Elysee presidential palace to formally offer his resignation, which the president “accepted,” the Elysee said in a statement.

Macron thanked Castex and his team. “He took action with passion and dedication to serve France,” Macron tweeted.

Castex had succeeded Edouard Philippe in July 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He sought to support businesses and revive France’s economy following the damage cause by the virus and successive lockdowns.

In France, it’s common for presidents to have more than one prime minister during their terms.

Borne’s first mission will be to make sure that Macron’s centrist party and its allies do well in France’s parliamentary election in June. The vote, scheduled for two rounds, will determine which group holds the majority of seats at the National Assembly, which has the final say over the Senate in France’s law-making process.

Macron also promised a bill addressing the rising cost of living in France, where food and energy prices are surging. It will be prepared by his new government and is expected to be presented just after the parliamentary election.

If Macron’s party wins a majority in the Assembly, Borne will then need to ensure that pension changes promised by the president are put into law, including raising the minimum retirement age from 62 to 65. The proposed changes have been criticised by workers, unions and left-wing voters.

Macron also promised that the new prime minister would be directly in charge of “green planning,” seeking to accelerate France’s implementation of climate-related policies. Macron vowed to go “twice as fast” in his second term to curb greenhouse gas emissions. AP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

First 42,000 Electric Vehicles buyers in Chandigarh to ride high on incentive

2
Entertainment

It's official! The Kapil Sharma Show is coming to an end

3
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

4
Nation

‘Shivling found in Gyanvapi Masjid complex’: Court orders sealing of spot, mosque panel disputes claim

5
Punjab

With hope in eyes, complainants from across Punjab attend Bhagwant Mann govt’s 'Lok Milni' to get grievances redressed

6
Punjab

Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today

7
World

Vladimir Putin is 'very ill with blood cancer', Russian Oligarch recorded saying: Report

8
Himachal

4 Delhi tourists killed, 3 injured as car falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu

9
Punjab

Put an end to power theft in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann tells PSPCL

10
Entertainment

Comedian Bharti Singh faces SGPC ire over her comment on beard

Don't Miss

View All
Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

‘Soul Connection’: Little Muslim girl clings to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Top News

India slams OIC for ‘unwarranted’ comments on delimitation exercise in J-K

India slams Islamic nations' body for ‘unwarranted’ comments on delimitation exercise in J-K

OIC should refrain from carrying out its communal agenda vis...

Survey under way at Gyanvapi Masjid complex for third day amid tight security

‘Shivling found in Gyanvapi Masjid complex’: Court orders sealing of spot, mosque panel disputes claim

Advocate commissioners will submit their report to court on ...

China building infrastructure near Arunachal border, says Army

China building infrastructure near Arunachal border, says Army

We are also upgrading our infrastructure and capabilities as...

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with his Nepalese counterpart Deuba; 6 pacts signed

India and Nepal's ever-strengthening friendship will benefit entire humanity: PM Modi

Compares ties between the two neighbours as unshakeable like...

Government puts Pawan Hans sale on hold

Government puts Pawan Hans sale on hold

Legally examining NCLT order against winning consortium memb...

Cities

View All

Post GMC fire in Amritsar, dry transformers installed to check future mishaps

Post GMC fire in Amritsar, dry transformers installed to check future mishaps

Fire at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital a wake-up call for others?

Bhagtanwala dumping ground: Garbage keeps burning here from time to time, anyone listening?

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

Two more drug-overdose deaths reported in Amritsar district

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

First 42,000 EV buyers in city to ride high on incentive

First 42,000 Electric Vehicles buyers in Chandigarh to ride high on incentive

Explained: Heatwave, its signs, symptoms and measures for protection

Three bags of 'arms & ammo' found in car boot at Mohali

Day after toddler was charred, farmer booked

Chandigarh sees 8 fresh cases

Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP over anti-encroachment drive in Delhi

'Biggest destruction in independent India': Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP over anti-encroachment drive in Delhi

CNG price in Delhi hiked by Rs 2 per kg, 12th increase in over 2 months

Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area

4 Delhi tourists killed, 3 injured as car falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu

Rajiv Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief Election Commissioner

Tubewell malfunctions, residents bear the brunt

Tubewell malfunctions, residents bear the brunt

German boys infuse soccer spirit among YFC trainees

Armed robbers target bakery, loot Rs 4,500 cash

YUVAA actors enact Oscar Wilde's one-act tragedy Salome in Punjabi

Open House: What measures should the police take to safeguard people from cyber frauds?

Eradication of social evils real tribute to martyrs: Harjot Singh Bains

Eradication of social evils real tribute to martyrs: Harjot Singh Bains

Creating awareness among traders about their rights: ‘Jago Vyapari Abhiyan’ starts

Covid-19: Two test positive in Ludhiana district

Bacterial blight-resistant rice variety gets approval

Drug peddler couple nabbed with 2-kg opium, 1-quintal poppy husk

Admn intensifies anti-dengue drive, identifies 15 hotspots

Admn intensifies anti-dengue drive, identifies 15 hotspots

Encroachment on pond land in Vikas Colony, PLC writes to CM

City lads lose to Amritsar in Hot Weather Cricket Championship

Sr Dy Mayor opposes garbage charges in water, sewerage bill

As mercury soars, Health Dept cautions residents