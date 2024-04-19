Elon Musk calls for peace in cryptic post amid Iran-Israel war

New Delhi, April 19
Rockets should be used to reach the stars not to harm fellow humans, said billionaire Elon Musk on Friday, in light of the ongoing wars between Iran and Israel, and Russia and Ukraine.
“We should send rockets not at each other, but rather to the stars,” the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said in a post on X, sharing a photo of a rocket.
We should send rockets not at each other, but rather to the stars pic.twitter.com/h4apedUrsU— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 19, 2024
His comments come amid recent attacks on Israel by Iran, reportedly in retaliation to the attack on their embassy.
Last year, after the deadly attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7, and the conflict that ensued, Musk made a two-day trip to Israel during which, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took him on a tour of an Israeli kibbutz destroyed during the attack.
After his Israel visit, Hamas had also invited Musk to Gaza to see the extent of destruction caused by Israeli bombardment.
Later Musk also commented about the potential for a third World War, as Russia had been at war with Ukraine since February 2022.
“We need to figure out peace in Ukraine, and I think we need to restore normal relations with Russia,” Musk said in October.
“World War III is a civilisational risk that we may not recover from,” he posted on X. “Could this lead to WW3? We need to prioritise avoiding World War III.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Tripura records highest turnout in initial hours, stray incidents of violence in Bengal
Minor EVM glitches were reported at some booths in Tamil Nad...
Lok Sabha elections: 0% voting in 6 Nagaland districts over separate territory demand
Polling booths in eastern Nagaland wear deserted look amid s...
Israel attacks Iran's air base, sources say, drones reported over Isfahan
Iran fires air defence batteries at Isfahan air base and nuc...
2 Indian-origin men among 6 arrested in Canada's biggest-ever heist; Here is how $22.5 million were robbed from Toronto's main airport
Parmpal Sidhu, 54, and Amit Jalota, 40, both from Ontario, w...
2 Indian students drown after they fall into river while hiking in Scotland
Their bodies were recovered by a rescue team from the water ...