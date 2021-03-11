Elon Musk discussed 'job cuts' at Twitter with bankers

San Francisco, April 29
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, during discussions with banks, has reportedly planned to cut jobs at Twitter to improve its bottom line once he takes over.
The Washington Post reported that Musk discussed making "efficiencies" at the micro-blogging platform in the conversations with bankers, "which could include job cuts." Twitter or its CEO Parag Agrawal have not commented on the reports.
Agrawal had told employees that there would be "no layoffs at this time".
However, according to reports, one area where Musk may make job cuts is the company's policy department.
Musk's displeasure was reflected in his criticism of Twitter's policy head Vijaya Gadde this week, over censoring exclusive stories related to US President Joe Biden's son Hunter's laptop in the wake of the Capitol Hill violence.
Meanwhile, Agrawal has said that "despite the noise" coming from Musk after his successful $44 billion takeover of the company, he and the entire team will continue to do the job to change Twitter for the better.
"I took this job to change Twitter for the better, course correct where we need to, and strengthen the service. Proud of our people who continue to do the work with focus and urgency despite the noise," he posted in a tweet on Thursday.
In a leaked audio clip where Agrawal can be heard talking to employees post the acquisition, he said that Musk will soon address their concerns.
"Once the deal closes, different decisions might be made. For us to gain insight into that, we'll be finding a way to have Elon talk with all of you at the soonest possible opportunity," he was quoted as saying.
IANS
