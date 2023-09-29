Elon Musk livestreams from Texas 'unflitered' situation of migrants from US-Mexico border

ANI

Texas [US], September 29

Amidst the ongoing migrant crisis in the US, billionaire Elon Musk visited the Texas border with Mexico and live-streamed his tour of the area to give people a sense of the real situation of the migrant crisis, reported Fox News.

"Went to the Eagle Pass border crossing to see whats really going on," Musk posted on the X app on Thursday.

Musk, wearing a black cowboy hat, live-streamed on his platform and said that he was going to go around and speak with officials and "eyeball the situation to get the real story." "This is real-time, unfiltered," he said. "What you see is what I see" Musk said.

The SpaceX founder and CEO has displayed major interest in the ongoing crisis at the border.

He has also posted about the migrant situation frequently on his social media platform 'X', Fox News reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, he said that he had spoken with US Representative for Texas Tony Gonzales and discussed the ongoing crisis. In the conversation, Gonzales confirmed it was a "serious issue".

Being an immigrant himself, Musk said, he is "extremely pro-immigrant". However, he explained that there needs to be expanded immigration that allows hardworking and honest people to legally come to the US, but not allow immigrants who are going to break the law, reported Fox News. During his visit the southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas on Thursday, he raised one of the fears that the flow of illegal immigrants into the country could lead to the collapse of social services, just as New York City was buckling under the pressure of migrants being bused there from Texas.

Moreover, after Musk's livestream, he was flooded with comments. One user said, "Good to see Elon having to do the job of the MSM and of the politicians who are literally paid to do this but refuse." Several users loved and praised that Musk was live streaming from the border town, according to Fox News.

Earlier this week, Mexico made an agreement with the United States to deport migrants from its border cities to their home countries and take several actions, CNN reported.

As part of the agreement, Mexico agreed to “depressurise” its northern cities, which border El Paso, San Diego and Eagle Pass, Texas, where the mayor has declared a state of emergency. They will also implement more than a dozen actions to prevent migrants from risking their lives by using the railway system to reach the US-Mexico border, according to Mexico’s National Migration Institute.

