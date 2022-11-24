Elon Musk proposes to reinstate nearly everyone Twitter banned

San Francisco, November 24
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has kicked off a fresh poll to find out how many of his over 118 million followers support or reject the move to reinstate all the previously banned users back on the micro-blogging platform who have not violated any law.
"Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?" he asked in a tweet.
So far, "yes" is clearly in the lead.
Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's post.
While one user commented, "Let the people speak," another said, "YES. No more politically motivated bans!"
Based also on a poll, Twitter CEO Elon Musk on November 20 had announced that former US President Donald Trump has been allowed to rejoin the micro-blogging platform.
Musk tweeted, "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated."
He kicked off the poll on November 19 to find out how many of his over 117 million followers support or reject the move to reinstate Trump on the platform.
The new Twitter CEO said the poll was getting a massive 1 million votes per hour. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commissioner Arun Goel's appointment was cleared in a 'tearing hurry', Supreme Court says after perusing file
Centre places the original file before the SC Constitution B...
Police seize IEDs, Rs 5 lakh in cash dropped by drone in J-K's Samba
The bomb disposal squad seizes 2 unassembled IEDs with deton...
Income Tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana
The jewellers include Nikkamal Jewellers, Sardar Jewellers a...
Centre to introduce law to regulate digital media
I&B minister Anurag Thakur says the govt has left most of th...