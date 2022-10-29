Elon Musk says Twitter will form 'content moderation council'

PTI

New York, October 29

Twitter's new owner billionaire Elon Musk has said the social media company will form a “content moderation council” and any major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen after such a body has convened.

Musk's comments came a day after he completed the USD 44 billion acquisition of the social media giant.

“Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes,” Musk, 51, tweeted on Friday.

“To be super clear, we have not yet made any changes to Twitter's content moderation policies,” he added.

Musk has not yet offered details about how his content moderation council will work.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, legal executive Vijaya Gadde, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and General Counsel Sean Edgett were ousted as Musk's acquisition was completed.

Within hours of taking over the reins at Twitter, the Tesla CEO posted a series of tweets. “The bird is freed”, “Spoiler Alert. Let the good times roll”, “Living the Dream. Comedy is now legal on Twitter”.

After initially agreeing to buy the company in April, Musk spent months attempting to get out of the deal, first citing concerns about the number of bots on the platform and later allegations raised by a company whistleblower.

