 Elon Musk to donate advertising revenue to Israeli hospitals, Red Cross in war-torn Gaza : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Elon Musk to donate advertising revenue to Israeli hospitals, Red Cross in war-torn Gaza

Elon Musk to donate advertising revenue to Israeli hospitals, Red Cross in war-torn Gaza

Elon Musk to donate advertising revenue to Israeli hospitals, Red Cross in war-torn Gaza

Tesla CEO Elon Musk



ANI

Washington, DC, November 22

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that X Corp will contribute any revenue generated by the social media platform from advertising and subscriptions linked to the Gaza war to Israeli hospitals as well as the Red Cross in Gaza, CBS News reported.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote, "We will track how funds are spent and go through Red Cross/Crescent. Better ideas are welcome. We should care about the innocent regardless of race, creed, religion or anything else." It was in July this year that Musk renamed Twitter as X Corp. after his 2022 acquisition of the service.

This move of the Tesla CEO comes after he received a massive backlash for expressing his support for an antisemitic post on X, CBS News reported.

According to CBS News, Musk's decision to give ad and subscription earnings as donations did not initially indicate how much money may be generated.

It comes after Musk's support for the anti-Semitic tweet received condemnation from a wide spectrum of opponents and organisations, including the Anti-Defamation League, an advocacy group that aims to prevent anti-Jewish prejudice.

The billionaire had earlier responded to a post on X claiming that Jews "have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them," CBS News reported.

He had said, "You have said the actual truth." Amid the row over endorsing 'anti-semitic' post on X, the platform owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that social media platform X will file a "thermonuclear lawsuit" against the media watchdog 'Media Matters' alleging that it "completely misrepresented the real user experience" and "undermined free speech".

Disney, Warner Bros Discovery and Comcast, Lions Gate Entertainment and Paramount Global said on Friday they were also pausing their ads on X, according to CNN.

The Tesla CEO said that the X platform works to "protect the right to free speech" and for that one must "see or hear" things that are considered "objectionable" and one must make up their own minds about "what to read, watch, or listen to".

He further accused Media Matters and other media outlets of "undermining" freedom of expression as they perceive it as a threat to their "ideological narrative".

"X will protect the public's right to free expression. We will not allow agenda-driven activists, or even our own profits, to deter our vision. Everyone has a choice on X. User and brand control on X is superior to a year ago. Data wins over allegations. Media Matters does not reflect the user experience on X," Musk stated.

Musk's remarks were also condemned by the White House for boosting the anti-Jewish conspiracy theory, calling it "unacceptable," The New York Times reported.

In a statement, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said that it was "unacceptable to repeat the hideous lie behind the most fatal act of antisemitism in American history at any time, let alone one month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust."

#Elon Musk #Gaza #Israel #Social Media #Tesla #United States of America USA #Washington


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab farmers begin indefinite strike on Jalandhar-Phagwara highway over sugarcane rates

2
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet rejig: Meet Hayer loses most of his portfolios, Chetan Singh Jouramajra benefits

3
World Cup 2023

Video: PM Modi cheers up Indian players in dressing room after World Cup finals loss; hugs Shami, asks Bumrah if he speaks Gujarati

4
Delhi

Supreme Court tells Delhi govt to transfer Rs 415 crore from funds allocated for advertisements to transport project

5
Sports

Virat Kohli says goodbye to long-standing manager Bunty Sajdeh after World Cup final

6
India

PM means Panauti Modi: Rahul Gandhi on India’s World Cup loss; BJP hits back

7
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Stalled operation resumes, focus back on horizontal drilling; trapped workers come on camera

8
Haryana

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim walks out of Rohtak jail on furlough

9
Punjab

Air pollution: Supreme Court suggests stopping paddy MSP for stubble burning farmers

10
Punjab

'Issue of stubble-burning, a major cause of Delhi air pollution, can be addressed'

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Top News

Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages

Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages

150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails will also be...

North Korea says it put a military spy satellite into orbit on third try

North Korea says it put a military spy satellite into orbit on third try

US condemned the launch, saying it ‘raises tensions and risk...

Rescue timeline can range from 2.5 to 40 days: Govt

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue timeline can range from 2.5 to 40 days, says Govt

Don’t sensationalise OPs, TV channels told

Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda

Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda

The arrested persons were in contact with persons currently ...

Elon Musk to donate advertising revenue to Israeli hospitals, Red Cross in war-torn Gaza

Elon Musk to donate advertising revenue to Israeli hospitals, Red Cross in war-torn Gaza


Cities

View All

Parmal harvesting nearly over, no fresh arrival in Amritsar district mandis

Parmal harvesting nearly over, no fresh arrival in Amritsar district mandis

Punjab Biotech Incubator opens pilot plant for farmers, exporters

SGPC flays Centre for not appointing 2 Sikh advocates, recommended by Supreme Court, as judges

Public to face more trouble as ministerial staff extend strike in Amritsar

Festivities over, Amritsar MC launches anti-encroachment drive

Bathinda farmer caught burning crop residue, ‘kills’ himself

Bathinda farmer caught burning crop residue, 'kills' himself

Bathinda: Call for burning stubble after 3.30 pm, probe on

Miscreants snatch purse in Bathinda

PGI incident turns out to be attempted honour killing

PGI incident turns out to be attempted honour killing

Revisiting Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration to study vehicle preferences of residents

CAT puts results of ‘OBC-Male’ category on hold

Youth dies in clash near Baltana liquor vend, four juveniles held

Panchkula residents nabbed for snatching

Don’t make farmer the villain, but stop MSP to check fires: SC

Don't make farmer the villain, but stop MSP on paddy to check farm fires: Supreme Court

Student unions for NEP overhaul

Supreme Court orders Delhi to transfer Rs 415 cr from advertisement budget for RRTS project

Supreme Court tells Delhi govt to transfer Rs 415 crore from funds allocated for advertisements to transport project

Air quality deteriorates in Delhi

Farmers lay siege to highway, commuters stuck in snarl-ups

Farmers lay siege to highway, commuters stuck in snarl-ups

Indefinite stir spells chaos on city roads

Vehicle thief, scrap dealer in police net

Jalandhar, Jamshedpur schools enter quarters

Swapan Sharma assumes charge as police chief

482 black spots eliminated, 281 new identified in state

482 black spots eliminated, 281 new identified in state

Ludhiana: Panic among traders over kidnapping cases

Youth nabbed with 510 grams of heroin

Subsidy for setting up biogas plant using stubble proving inadequate

Poor law & order will propel flight of industry, says Sukhbir

Kultar Singh Sandhwan invites youth to take part in politics

Kultar Singh Sandhwan invites youth to take part in politics

Navjot Singh Sidhu attacks Punjab Govt over illegal mining

Former JNU prof delivers lecture on Kabir at Punjabi University

Play by Delhi group marks Day 6 of National Theatre Festival

Patiala district administration extends ban on Chinese kite string