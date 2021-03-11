Elon Musk's tweet sparks debate about parenting

IANS
San Francisco, August 18
Tech billionaire Elon Musk's tweet on parenting has sparked a new debate among his followers and fans.
On Twitter, Musk wrote about the importance of being a mother.
"Being a Mom is just as important as any career," Musk tweeted, which has garnered over 5 lakh likes and nearly 64,000 retweets.
Some users took his side, and many took a dig at him for not opting to compare fatherhood with work.
"Now I get it... why you go around making babies..." a user wrote.
"Terrible take, delete this post if you have a finger without a ring to do so," another user wrote.
Meanwhile, taking a dig at the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, a user replied, "Be Manchester United's mum".
This week, after saying that he was buying British football club Manchester United, Musk denied the news and said it was a "long-running joke on Twitter".
