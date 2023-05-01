Emergency supplies reach war-torn Sudan

Khartoum, April 30



An aircraft carrying eight tons of emergency medical aid landed on Sunday in Sudan to resupply hospitals in Khartoum.

The supplies are enough to treat hundreds of wounded, as the civilian death toll from the violence topped 400, as per reports.

The supplies include anaesthetics, dressings, sutures and surgical material, the International Committee of Red Cross said.

The hope is to get this material to some of the most critically busy hospitals in the capital, ICRC’s Patrick Youssef said.