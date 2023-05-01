Emergency supplies reach war-torn Sudan

Khartoum, April 30
An aircraft carrying eight tons of emergency medical aid landed on Sunday in Sudan to resupply hospitals in Khartoum.
The supplies are enough to treat hundreds of wounded, as the civilian death toll from the violence topped 400, as per reports.
The supplies include anaesthetics, dressings, sutures and surgical material, the International Committee of Red Cross said.
The hope is to get this material to some of the most critically busy hospitals in the capital, ICRC’s Patrick Youssef said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 more bodies recovered from Maharashtra building collapse site; toll rises to 8
The work on clearing the debris is under way for the third d...
Been spiritual journey for me: PM Modi on 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast at UN
BJP turns event into mass outreach exercise | It’s a story o...
Go to Jantar Mantar, listen to 'mann ki baat' of protesting women wrestlers: Kapil Sibal to PM Modi
Sibal, a senior advocate, has represented the wrestlers in t...
US man guns down 5 neighbours, they had protested his shooting practice as it kept their baby awake
Police still searching for Texas man accused of killing five...