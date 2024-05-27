Emmanuel Macron lands in Germany in rare state visit

Berlin, May 26

President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Germany on Sunday for the first state visit by a French head of state in 24 years, a three-day trip meant to underline the strong ties between the leading powers. Macron and his wife, Brigitte, are being hosted by Germany's president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Jacques Chirac was the last French President to visit Germany in 2000. — AP

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Germany