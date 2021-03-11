France's Emmanuel Macron beats Le Pen to win second term

Macron victory in this vote would make him the first French president in 20 years to win a second term

France's Emmanuel Macron beats Le Pen to win second term

French police officers stand outside a polling station before the arrival of Marine Le Pen, French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party candidate, to vote in the second round of the 2022 French presidential election, in Henin-Beaumont, on April 24, 2022. Reuters

Paris, April 24

French President Emmanuel Macron defeated his far-right rival Marine Le Pen on Sunday by a comfortable margin, securing a second term and heading off what would have been a political earthquake.

Cheers of joy erupted as the results appeared on a giant screen at the Champ de Mars park at the foot of the Eiffel tower, where Macron supporters waved French and EU flags. People hugged each other and chanted "Macron".

In contrast, a gathering of dejected Le Pen supporters erupted in boos and whistles at a sprawling reception hall on the outskirts of Paris.

Le Pen admitted defeat but vowed to keep up the fight, with the June parliamentary elections in mind.

"I will never abandon the French," she said to supporters chanting "Marine! Marine!"

The first pollsters' projections showed Macron securing around 57-58% of the vote. Such estimates are normally accurate but may be fine-tuned as official results come in from around the country throughout the evening.

But Macron can expect little to no grace period after many, especially on the left only voted for him reluctantly to block the far-right from winning. Protests that marred part of his first mandate could erupt again quite quickly, as he tries to press on with pro-business reforms.

"We will not spoil the victory ... but (Le Pen's) National Rally has its highest score ever," Health Minister Olivier Veran told BFM TV.

"There will be continuity in government policy because the president has been reelected. But we have also heard the French people's message," he added, pledging change.

A first major challenge will be the parliamentary elections in June and opposition parties on the left and right will immediately start a major push to try to vote in a parliament and government opposed to Macron.

Philippe Lagrue, 63, technical director at a theatre in Paris, said earlier in the day he had voted for Macron after voting for the hard-left Jean-Luc Melenchon in the first round.

He said he would vote for Melenchon again in June.

"Melenchon Prime Minister. That would be fun. Macron would be upset, but that's the point."

PRO-EUROPEAN

Ifop, Elabe, OpinionWay and Ipsos pollsters projected a 57.6-58.2% win for Macron.

Victory for the centrist, pro-European Union Macron was immediately hailed by allies as a reprieve for mainstream politics that have been rocked in recent years by Britain's exit from the European Union, the 2016 election of Donald Trump and the rise of a new generation of nationalist leaders.

"Bravo Emmanuel," European Council President Charles Michel, wrote on Twitter. "In this turbulent period, we need a solid Europe and a France totally committed to a more sovereign and more strategic European Union."

Macron will join a small club - only two French presidents before him have managed to secure a second term. But his margin of victory looks to be tighter than when he first beat Le Pen in 2017, underlining how many French remain unimpressed with him and his domestic record.

That disillusion was reflected in turnout figures, with France's main polling institutes saying the abstention rate would likely settle around 28%, the highest since 1969.

Against a backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing Western sanctions that have exacerbated a surge in fuel prices, Le Pen's campaign homed in on the rising cost of living as Macron's weak point.

She promised sharp cuts to fuel tax, zero-percent sales tax on essential items from pasta to diapers, income exemptions for young workers and a "French first" stance on jobs and welfare.

Macron meanwhile pointed to her past admiration for Russia's Vladimir Putin as showing she could not be trusted on the world stage, while insisting she still harboured plans to pull France out of the European Union - something she denies.

In the latter part of the campaign as he sought the backing of left-leaning voters, Macron played down an earlier promise to make the French work longer, saying he was open to discussion on plans to raise the retirement age from 62 to 65.

In the end, as viewer surveys after last week's fractious televised debate between the two testified, Le Pen's policies - which included a proposal to ban people from wearing Muslim headscarves in public - remained too extreme for many French.

Ex-merchant banker Macron's decision to run for the presidency in 2017 and set up his own grass roots movement from scratch up-ended the old certainties about French politics - something that may come back to bite him in June's parliamentary elections. - Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana Irregularities in HSWC recruitments

Panchkula police register counter-FIRs against IAS officers Ashok Khemka, Sanjeev Verma

2
Entertainment

Let's take you inside Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai home

3
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar reacts to disciplinary action, wishes party good luck

4
Himachal

Pratibha Singh is Himachal Congress chief, Mukesh Agnihotri stays CLP leader

5
Entertainment

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar Bollywood ready? Gearing up for her debut

6
Nation

Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi's offer to join party: Congress

7
Punjab

After Prashant Kishor declines Congress offer, his meeting with Navjot Sidhu creates ripples in party circles over next move of ex-PPCC chief

8
Nation

Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi's offer to join party, meets Navjot Sidhu

9
World

Three Chinese nationals among four killed in a bomb blast in Pakistan's Karachi

10
Trending

Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet for last 30 years

Don't Miss

View All
Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet
Trending

Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet for last 30 years

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money
Entertainment

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes
Trending

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizerns say 'does not suites her'
Entertainment

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizens say 'does not suit her'

300 vintage weapons on display at Amritsar museum
Punjab

300 vintage weapons of Sikh forces on display at Amritsar museum

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh
Trending

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh

Karisma Kapoor goes down the memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad
Entertainment

Watch: Karisma Kapoor goes down memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

Top News

PM Modi's meet with Chief Ministers begins, says ‘it is clear that threat of Covid not fully gone’

PM Modi's meet with Chief Ministers begins, says 'it is clear that threat of covid not fully gone'

Bhupinder Hooda loyalist Uday Bhan named Haryana Congress chief

Bhupinder Hooda loyalist Uday Bhan named Haryana Congress chief

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda will continue as...

2 children among 11 dead after temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Cities

View All

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Power outages add to veggie growers’ woes in Amritsar district

Wheat yield loss 1 quintal per acre in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Plying of autos on service lane along ISBT a nuisance

Man posing as PSPCL employee dupes Amritsar resident, steals his meter

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Work allotted for six-laning of Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

Nehal, Jaish Jain help Ludhiana post 483 runs against Bathinda

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 15 fresh Covid cases

No new diarrhoea case in Zirakpur

Allotment of EWS flats: Submit documents in seven days, Chandigarh Administration asks Colony No. 4 residents

Panjab University Senate nod to all agenda items

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Fire at Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi

7 arrested in Noida restro-bar brawl case; autopsy shows head, spleen injuries

Punjab signs knowledge-sharing agreement with Delhi

Delhi and Punjab sign knowledge-sharing agreement

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief’s house

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief's house

The curious case of missing files at Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Wife of Ravi Gill puts off bhog plan

CBSE Class X, XII exams begin

Jalandhar: Gang of mobile snatchers, drug peddlers busted

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

Ludhiana Railway Station upgradation project tenders likely to be floated next month

Ludhiana MC officials on toes as NGT team likely to visit dumpsite today

Resolve overflowing sewers problem: Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal to officials

Covid: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Two Nigerians held with 515-gm heroin

Teacher’s front meets Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema