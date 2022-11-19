Employees quit over deadline, Twitter temporarily shuts office

New York, November 18
Twitter fell into a pitless chaos under its new owner Elon Musk after several employees appeared to have quit following a deadline by the billionaire entrepreneur and the company sent messages it was closing its “office buildings” for the next few days.
According to reports, Thursday deadline was given by the billionaire Musk to employees to choose whether to quit or stay on at Twitter, “hundreds of Twitter employees appeared to have decided to depart with three months of severance pay.”
Twitter also announced through email that it would close “office buildings” and disable employee badge access until Monday.
During all this, Musk and his advisers also held meetings with some Twitter workers deemed “critical” and to stop them from leaving the company. The chaos also included confusing messages from the owner Elon Musk about the company’s policy.
Over the past few weeks, Musk has been firing those who oppose him, often through public tweets.
